Medical Gas Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2027

Global medical gas market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

The Linde Group (Dublin)

SOL-SpA (Italy)

Praxair Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Air Liquide (France)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

By Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment)

By Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, Others)

By Method Of Separation (Physical Separators, Fractional Distillation, Molecular Sieve, Semipermeable Membrane, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions, Emergency Service Providers, Others)

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Medical Gas Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

Some of the major players operating in this market are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), The Linde Group (Dublin), SOL-SpA (Italy), Praxair Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Air Liquide (France), Atlas Copco (Sweden), GCE Holding AB (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), The Southern Gas Limited (India), Aims Industries Ltd. (India), Amico Group (U.S.), GCE Group (Sweden), Crumpton Welding Supplies & Equipment (U.S.), Zaburitz Pearl Co., Ltd. (Myanmar), Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases (India), Uttam (Pakistan), SCI Analytical (U.S.), Rotarex (Brazil, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (U.S.) and many others.

In 2016, Linde Gas has launched a new light-weight cylinder package for medical oxygen. This product will help in continuous oxygen supply at the hospital and home. This launch will help the company in the expansion of their business by grasping more customers.

In 2015, Linde Gas has launched first cylinder filing site at Siliguri in West Bengal. This will help the company to expand their business in India and to achieve great milestone in their business.

What is the growth potential of the Medical Gas market review?

Which product segment will grab a Medical Gas market share?

Which segment’s market dynamics and trends have been mentioned across application and geographical areas?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which Market Segmentation up to three or four level provided in the report?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Gas market?

What are Extensive Research Methodology followed to analyse the market?

