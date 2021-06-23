Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,339.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to grow due to the rising number of cancer-related incidence. The increasing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for diagnosis and treatment will drive the demand for the market.

Another driving factor is the growth in diagnostic imaging centers and a surge in the number of people covered under insurance. The usage of advanced technologies through R&D affects the market positively. Medical radiation is related to several health complications. The government is supporting the initiatives taken to find a solution to the problems regarding radiation. The growing awareness among the people across the globe is also a driving factor in the market. The adverse effects of these devices on human involvement in the healthcare industry is creating a demand for safety devices.

North America held the largest share owing to the existence of favorable regulations and technological advancements. Moreover, high demand from the United States will also impact the market positively.

Key participants include Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, Infab Corporation, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Dosimeters

Passive Dosimeters

Active Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environment Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas-Filled Detectors

GM Counters

Ionization Chambers

Proportional Counters

Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Solid-State Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Diamond Detectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

The research report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market and helps the market participants intensify their footprints in the industry. The report gives a detailed analysis concentrated on the critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities to assist businesses to prepare for any challenges they might encounter in the forecast period. It also offers a regional analysis of the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market to explore possible growth prospects available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly evaluated alongside the company profiles of key players engaged in the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market. The report offers a detailed statistical evaluation and accurate market data, viz., market share, CAGR, gross margin, revenue, consumption, production, and sales.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-and-safety-market

