Medical Robot Market Research Analysis, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunity, Demand, Overview Analysis 2027
Global Medical Robot Market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 24.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 20.15%.
Medical Robots are used in medical sector ranging for various application including Cardiology, Laparoscopic, Neurology, Orthopedic, and Others. Rise in efficiency of these robots in performing tasks which include surgeries have been pivotal in the rapid adoption of medical robots in the medical industry.
Rise in demand for accurate laparoscopic surgeries as well as growing need of surgical procedures in geriatric population are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global medical robots market growth. Furthermore, rise in trauma injuries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements and per capita healthcare spending will propel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in number of technology transfer collaborations with third party suppliers to develop new application for robotic system which is expected to drive the market growth.
However, safety concerns over robotic surgery devices are the major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global medical robot market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Accuray, Omnicell, ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, and Kirby Lester
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots
- Surgical Robots
- Pharmacy & Hospital Automation Robots
- Rehabilitation Robots
- Accessories and Instruments
By Application
- Cardiology
- Laparoscopic
- Neurology
- Orthopedic
- Others
By End User
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
