Medical Robot Market Research Analysis, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunity, Demand, Overview Analysis 2027

Global Medical Robot Market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 24.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 20.15%.

Medical Robots are used in medical sector ranging for various application including Cardiology, Laparoscopic, Neurology, Orthopedic, and Others. Rise in efficiency of these robots in performing tasks which include surgeries have been pivotal in the rapid adoption of medical robots in the medical industry.

Rise in demand for accurate laparoscopic surgeries as well as growing need of surgical procedures in geriatric population are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global medical robots market growth. Furthermore, rise in trauma injuries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements and per capita healthcare spending will propel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in number of technology transfer collaborations with third party suppliers to develop new application for robotic system which is expected to drive the market growth.

However, safety concerns over robotic surgery devices are the major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global medical robot market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Accuray, Omnicell, ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, and Kirby Lester

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Pharmacy & Hospital Automation Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Accessories and Instruments

By Application

Cardiology

Laparoscopic

Neurology

Orthopedic

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

