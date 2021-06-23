Medical Supplies Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Technology, Types, Products and Forecasts Report 2027
The report firstly introduced the Medical Supplies basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
The global Medical Supplies Market is forecasted to be worth USD 180.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for medical supplies over the forecast period.
The report on the Medical Supplies market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Medical Supplies market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Key Highlights From The Report
The growth in the level of awareness of worker’s health and safety, and the rise in the number of deaths, particularly in the emerging nations, is creating a need for personal protective equipment, hence driving the segment’s demand.
The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the advanced wound care segment. The rising pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries causes significant cost burdens on healthcare systems worldwide.
Hospitals held the largest share in the medical supplies market. This is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare system and the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.
The medical supplies market for the Asia Pacific is presumed to expand at a high CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The regional growth can be accredited to India, Japan, and China owing to factors such as the growing advancements by prominent players in these countries and increased support from the government.
Key participants include Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson And Company, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., 3M Company, Abbott, and Avanos Medical, Inc., among others.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diagnostic Supplies
Blood Collection Consumables
Other
Infusion & Injectable Supplies
Intubation & Ventilation Supplies
Disinfectants
Hand Disinfectants
Skin Disinfectants
Surface Disinfectants
Instrument Disinfectants
Personal Protective Equipment
Hand & Arm Protection Equipment
Eye & Face Protection Equipment
Protective Clothing
Foot & Leg Protection Equipment
Surgical Drapes
Other Protection Equipment
Sterilization Consumables
Wound Care Consumables
Advanced Wound Dressings
Surgical Wound Care
Traditional Wound Care
Dialysis Consumables
Hemodialysis Consumables
Peritoneal Dialysis Consumables
Radiology Consumables
Catheters
Cardiovascular Catheters
Intravenous Catheters
Urological Catheters
Specialty Catheters
Neurovascular Catheters
Sleep Apnea Consumables
Other Medical Supplies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Urology
Wound Care
Radiology
Respiratory
Infection Control
Cardiology
IVD
Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Medical Supplies industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Medical Supplies industry.
