Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market Industry Shares Report Analysis 2018-2028

Global Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market is accounted for $3.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $6.64 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Scarcity of clean water, stringent environmental regulations, and increasing adoption of environment-friendly water management technologies in the sewage and industrial sector are driving the market growth. However, the high capital and operational cost of MBR than that of conventional methods is hampering the growth of the market.

The membrane bioreactor is one of the high-efficient wastewater treatment technologies as it uses a microbial process. It separates the effluent from wastewater via a filtration membrane. Moreover, membrane bioreactor is a high-speed process and also offers better environmental sustainability. It is primarily used for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment. It is an integration of a perm-selective or semi-permeable membrane process, such as microfiltration (MF) or ultrafiltration (UF), with a suspended growth bioreactor.

Based on the membrane type, the hollow fiber segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high usage in the large scale installations of the municipal sector as they offer high productivity per unit volume and high packaging density, and also low maintenance and operational cost as compared to a multi-tubular and flat sheet. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for MBRs in developing economies such as China and India, increasing level of water stress, rising population, and growing end-use industries that led to innovation and development.

Some of the key players profiled in the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market include X-Flow, Veolia, Toray Industries, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Kubota, Parkson Corporation, Newterra, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions Co., Ltd., Layne Christensen Company, Koch Membrane Systems, Evoqua Water Technologies, Bioprocess H20 LLC, Alfa Laval, Smith & Loveless Inc and Pall Corporation.

