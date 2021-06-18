Metal and Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Status & Major Key Manufacturers

The metal and ceramic injection moldings are technically advanced processes which are used in production of various complex components. It is also referred as powder injection molding. The metal and ceramic injection molding technology provides flexibility in design for numerous choices of materials. The Increase in investments by key manufacturing companies in this industry is expected to drive the global metal and ceramic injection molding market growth.

The Increase in demand for metal and ceramic injection molding in medical and healthcare industry is major driving factor which is expected to fuel the market growth during this forecast period. It is used to develop medical equipment like sensors, implants, catheter tips, and micro-optics. Also, rise in demand for miniature components in producing medical micro parts across the healthcare sector will significantly propel the global metal and ceramic injection molding market growth. Continuous growth in the firearms industry is again anticipated to fuel the metal and ceramic injection molding market growth. This technology has vital role in development of advanced defense equipment which is complex shaped and heavyweight which is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income and standards of living in the developing countries are estimated to enhance market growth over the forecast period.

The high cost of raw materials used in technology is challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global metal and ceramic injection molding market growth. Further, factors associated with size and weight of the molded parts is expected to hamper the global metal and ceramic injection molding market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as ARC Group Worldwide, Advanced Materials Technologies, CMG Technologies Ltd., Indo-US MIM Tec Pvt. Ltd, Epson Atmix Corporation, Kinetics Climax Inc, Plansee Holdings AG, Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd, and PSM Industries

Market Taxonomy

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Products

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

