Metal Implants And Medical Alloys Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The metal implants and alloys market was valued at USD 9.94 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 20.29 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2%. Metal implants and medical alloys are extensively used in the healthcare sector for the recovery of damaged body parts and replacing those parts using metal implants. The metal implants are designed to work as the repaired body part and continue the proper functioning of the body. The effects of aging, such as bone fractures due to low bone density are reduced using these implants. The increasing amount of geriatric population has consumed a huge share in the market. This population is more acquainted with accidental fractures, orthopedic diseases, and cardiovascular diseases owing to the large share. In a study published by the American Academic Orthopedic Surgery, 2.5 million femur fractures occur annually and the number is expected to reach double in 2050. The rising number of sports injuries among teens and children has also anticipated market growth. The sports injury Stanford children health statistics states that more than 3.5 million injuries occur in the U.S. every year.

Carpenter Technology Corporation, Royal DSM, Johnson Matthey Plc, Fort Wayne Metals, AMETEK Inc., QuesTek Innovations LLC, ATI Specialty Alloys and Components, Aperam S.A., Materion Corporation, and Supra Alloys (TITAN Metal Fabricators, Inc.)

By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Titanium

Stainless Steel

Cobalt- Chromium alloys

Other metals Gold Silver Magnesium alloys



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Orthopedic reconstruction surgeries Knee Reconstruction Shoulder Reconstruction Joint Reconstruction Hip Reconstruction Others

Cardiovascular Applications Defibrillators Pacemakers Stents Mechanical Heart Valves Guidewires

Trauma Fixation Devices Metal Plates & Screws Wires Nails & Rods

Dental Applications Metal Bridges Dental Implants Orthodontic application

Spinal Implant Motion Preservation Devices Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Spinal Decompression Devices

Cranio-facial surgeries

Neurological surgeries

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Others

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



