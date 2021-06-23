mHealth Market report based on Share, size, opportunities, research methodology and segmentation

The Global mHealth Market is forecasted to be worth USD 361.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The mHealth market has experienced an increase in demand in the past couple of years, due to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.

The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the mHealth market players.

Competitors Are:

The global mHealth market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global mHealth market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading mHealth market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include mQure, AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Omron Healthcare Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.

Key highlights of the Global mHealth Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global mHealth market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the mHealth market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The mHealth market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The mHealth report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide mHealth industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

The pandemic began in late 2019 and hit the world in early 2020, disrupting the normal lives and affecting every segment of the world. The report covers the impact of the pandemic on the mHealth market and its key segment.

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Mobile Apps Wearable Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Education and Awareness Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking Communication and Training Diagnostics and Treatment Remote Data Collection Remote Monitoring Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Physicians Patients Research Centers Insurance Companies Pharmacies Government Biopharmaceutical Companies Tech Companies Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany France Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



