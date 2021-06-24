Micro Displays Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increase in demand for thin and more advanced and efficient displays consisting of organic light-emitting (OLED) materials is a key factor driving global micro displays market revenue growth. Micro displays have excellent quality, high resolution, low power consumption, and are of compact size. These advantages make these products ideal for usage in consumer electronics, military & defense equipment and devices, and in healthcare devices and equipment.

Rise in popularity of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) and development of ultra-high definition microdisplay screens is driving growth of the market to a major extent. Increase in popularity of extended reality and development of VR glasses, which use highly advanced micro displays to provide wearers an enhanced view, will propel adoption of micro displays in wearable devices going ahead.

The market report on the Micro Displays market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Micro Displays market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Micro Displays Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Micro Displays business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Micro Displays market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Micro Displays market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Micro Displays Market include are:

Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro displays market on the basis of product, technology, resolution, brightness, industry, and region:

Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices Head-Mounted Display (HMD) AR HMD VR HMD Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera Head-Up Display (HUD) Projectors Pico Projector Data Projector Others Rifle Scopes Medical Equipment Monocular Binocular Systems Thermal Imaging Glasses



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS) Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Digital Light Processing (DLP)



Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Lower than HD HD FHD Higher than FHD



Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Less than 500 NITS 500 To 1000 NITS More than 1000 NITS



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Automotive Consumer Military, Defense, and Aerospace Education Industrial & Enterprise Medical Sports & Entertainment Retail & Hospitality Others BFSI Telecommunications Construction Agriculture Transportation



Region wise performance of the Micro Displays industry

This report studies the global Micro Displays market status and forecast, categorizes the global Micro Displays market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

