Microgrid Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Microgrid Market will be worth USD 61.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The study is further supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts.The study strives to carefully gauge the present and future market growth prospects, untapped avenues, demand and consumption patterns, and the crucial factors poised to impact each market region’s revenue potential. Therefore, the report scrutinizes the numerous growth trends & prospects and the significant challenges and threats that the market players might face in the upcoming years.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for clean sources of energy. Increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon footprints on the environment and lower the dependency on fossil-fuel-based power generation to produce electricity is expected to increase the demand for the technology. Increasing government policies and initiatives and a shift towards renewable distributed energy generation such as fuel cells, wind turbines, and Solar PV are also expected to drive the microgrid market’s demand.

Key Highlights From The Report

Combined heat & power (CHP) held the largest market share of 34.0% in the year 2019 due to the increasing adoption of sustainable sources of power generation, including hydro, solar, and wind energy.

The grid-connected segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Reliable power supply, improved resiliency & efficiency, low cost of energy storage, and reduction in the emission level are some of the driving factors of the segment.

North America accounted for the largest market share of the microgrid market in 2019 due to the favorable government policies, including tax rebates and other promotional schemes on adopting microgrid infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the government’s increasing initiatives to provide a cost-effective and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the rural areas of the developing economies.

Key participants include Siemens, Honeywell, General Electric (GE), ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Exelon Corporation, Spirae, Inc., S & C Electric Company, and Homer Energy, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Microgrid Market on the basis of Power, Product, Application, and region:

Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Combined heat & power (CHP) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Natural Gas Fuel Cell Diesel Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Grid-connected Hybrid Remote

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Commercial Defense Government Education Utility Others



The most prominent geographical segments covered in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Full Coverage of the Report:

The authors of this report have performed qualitative and quantitative assessments of the global Microgrid industry and further conducted market estimation for the forecast years of 2020-2027.

The report assesses the global Microgrid market in detail, focusing on the technological advancements, various industry verticals, distribution channels, diverse product types, and the broad application outlook.

A wide-ranging analysis of the global Microgrid market’s geographical scenario is an integral part of the report.

In the conclusive section, the report discusses the company profiles of the key market players at length. This section takes a closer look at the financial positions, recent trends and developments, product offerings, and business expansion tactics of the market contenders.

