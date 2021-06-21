Microsurgery Market Size, Top Countries Data, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027 Market Size – USD 1.21 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends –Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advance in technology for surgical procedures, and increasing geriatric population.

The main factors driving this market’s growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancing technology in surgical procedures, and increasing geriatric population.

The Microsurgery Market is forecast to grow from USD 1.21 billion in 2018 to USD 2.06 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period. The main factors driving this market’s growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advance in technology for surgical procedures, and increasing geriatric population.

With the help of advanced medical equipment and devices, rapid technological advancement helps the development of the healthcare sector by introducing different types of operating techniques. Microsurgery is performed on delicate parts of the body, such as soft tissue, cornea, retina, arteries, veins and others, combined with specialized precision tools, and advanced diploscopes.

Free transfer of tissue is a reconstructive operation using microsurgery. A region of “donor” tissue that can be isolated on a feeding artery and vein is selected; this tissue is usually a composite of several types of tissue (e.g., skin, muscle, fat, bone). Common donor regions include the muscle of the rectus abdominis, muscle of the latissimus dorsi, fibula, bone and skin of the radial forearm, and lateral skin of the arm.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc. (US), Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (US), Microsurgical Technology (US), Peter Lazic GmbH (Germany), Microsurgery Instruments, Inc. (US), Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corp. (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Beaver-Visitec International (US), Scanlan International (US) and others.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Microsurgery market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Procedures (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Free Tissue Transfer

Replantation

Transplantation

Vascular Anastomoses

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Gynecological Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Oral Surgery

General Surgery

Oncology

Orthopedic Surgery

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

