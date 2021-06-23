Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027
The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market is forecast to reach USD 38.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A minimally invasive medical surgery encompasses the technique of carrying out the surgery by the smallest damage possible to limit the wound during the surgical procedure. The size of the incision made is quite lesser compared to open surgery. The component used in the procedure in order to perform the techniques of making smaller invasion for a successful operation are the minimally invasive surgical instruments. Minimally invasive surgical instruments such as fiber optic cables, miniature scopes & cameras, specially designed invasive surgical devices, are requisite and common for most of the types of minimally invasive surgeries.
Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Ethicon, Inc., Microline Surgicals, Inc., CONMED Corporation, and NuVasive Inc.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Handheld Instruments
- Inflation Systems
- Cutter Instruments
- Guiding Devices
- Electrosurgical Devices
- Auxiliary Instruments
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Online Retailing
- Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
Type of Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Robotic
- Non-robotic
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Gastrointestinal Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Gynecological Surgery
- Cosmetic Surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
- Hospitals
- Clinics & Research Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Others
Market Segmentation by Regions:
- North America (U.S.A., Canada)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points Covered in the Report:
- Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario
- Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework
- In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends
- SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape
- Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape
- Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities
