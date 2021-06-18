Mixed Tocopherols Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

Market Size – USD 3.9 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trend- High Cost Involved in R&D Activities is a major restraining factor for mixed tocopherols market.

High antioxidant properties, cheap and easy availability of raw material in Asia-Pacific, continuous research and development, increased consumption of organic and fortified foods by the consumers, demand in food, cosmetics, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and animal nutrition sectors are driving the Mixed Tocopherols market.

New York, March 18, 2020- According to Reports and Data the mixed tocopherols market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020, to reach USD 5.50 billion by 2026. Natural tocopherols are a mixture of 8 forms (homologs) namely, Alpha (α), Beta (β), Gamma (γ) and Delta (δ) and four tocotrienol homologs (γ, δ, β, α). There are, in fact, a total of 8 homologs of vitamin E, and choosing the right one for consumer’s application is essential. These vitamins can be used as a vitamin or as an antioxidant. Mixed tocopherols are important antioxidants that protects against lipid peroxidation.

These mixed tocopherols are water-soluble, and has a molecular structure similar to an amphiphile, exhibits low critical micellar concentration (CMC), and large surface area. These characteristics make it an excellent emulsifier. It can help to solubilize a wide range of water-oil immiscible and another poorly soluble APIs trial. The components above enable these fat soluble compounds to serve in drug delivery/controlled release systems. Enhances absorption of and bioavailability, especially of poorly soluble APIs and in malabsorbing patients due to its emulsifying/solubilizing properties. The significant applicability of these novel compounds in pharmaceutical formulations includes solubilization and formulation of lipophilic and poorly soluble APIs, including cyclosporine, amprenavir, and paclitaxel, Vitamin E TPGS a compound of mixed tocopherols is finding purposes in personal care and cosmetic products. In addition to providing water-soluble vitamin E, it is a powerful tool in formulating other actives.

As consumers are increasingly demanding pure ingredients and in an attempt to match with the changing trends of consumers, Nutralliance has announced the launch of Sunvitol E450-SDN, an organic-compliant, non-GMO, clean-label vitamin E product obtained exclusively from sunflowers and using total organic excipients/binders in the year 2015. Sunvitol natural vitamin E is a sunflower-derived 450 IU d-alpha-tocopherol. Nutralliance is first to offer non-GMO, non-soy natural vitamin E powder to the US market.

Further key findings from the mixed tocopherols report suggest

By compound, in mixed tocopherols market, gamma is the most abundant tocopherol included in the American diet, alpha is found in the serum and red blood cells of healthy volunteers in the highest concentration. Beta- and delta are detected in the plasma only in minute amounts. The administration of alpha in the serum appears to be due to its special binding to tocopherol transfer protein, due to this affinity, most of the absorbed beta-, gamma-, and delta-tocopherol are secreted into bile and excreted in the feces.

By application, in mixed tocopherols market pharmaceuticals segment accounted for 16.8% of total revenue share in 2019. Owing to its medicinal value in minimalizing risks related with diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s and neurological, mixed tocopherols is anticipated to gain momentum in the pharmaceutical application segment in the forecast period.

TPGS (Tocopheryl Polyethylene Glycol Succinate) can be used in high vitamin E supplements in the form of liquid, powder, gel, tablet, blocks, and other types of animal supplements. Premixes concentrates and different types that can be used in the fortification of animal feeds .However, even after its extensive end-use applications, the industry has few market players and needs to invest in additional research programme, these two factors are the major market restrains in the industry.

Asia-Pacific segment in in mixed tocopherols market is expected to witness an extensive development with a CAGR of 6.9% due to the cheap and easy availability of raw material. Growing inclination towards a healthy lifestyle is also driving the in mixed tocopherols market. The stringent rules and regulatory framework in the region are anticipated to stimulate demand for naturally derived commodities over the forecast period (2026).

Some prominent players in the Mixed Tocopherols Market are ADM (US), DSM (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), DuPont Danisco (US), Sigma Aldrich (US), Nutralliance (US), The Scoular Company (US), Vitae Naturals (Spain), B&D Nutrition (US), Davos Life Sciences (Singapore), and Cofco tech bioengineering (China).

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented in mixed tocopherols market on the basis of Function, compound, form, source, application and region:

By Source: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Soybean oil

Rapeseed oil

Sunflower oil

Corn oil

Others (wheat germ oil, alfalfa, lettuce, and nuts & seeds)

By Function: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Anti-oxidation

Preservation

Nutrient stabilization

Flavor protection

By Compound: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Alpha tocopherols

Beta tocopherols

Gamma tocopherols

Delta tocopherols

By Form: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Powder

Liquid

Gel

By Application: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2026)

Food & beverage

Feed

Dietary supplement

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

