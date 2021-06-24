Mobility as a Service Market Segmented by End-user Industry and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2027) The global Mobility as a Service market is projected to be worth USD 96.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global Mobility as a Service market is forecasted to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the growing challenges of traffic congestions, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. The shift will finally enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from an ownership model of private assets to user-ownership of shared assets.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

The European region has attempted to mitigate the effects of these factors and has formulated an action plan for low-emission mobility related to zero or low-emission vehicles, optimizing the transport system and improving its efficiency. The emergence of new mobility concepts is expected to create significant opportunities to bring about low-carbon mobility.

Key participants include UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ride-hailing

Self-driving car service

Bi-cycle sharing

Car sharing

Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iOS

Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger cars

Buses

Bikes

In addition, the study on the Mobility as a Service market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 quantifies the share occupied by the prominent players of the industry and enlightens the business owners from the fast-growing investment pockets and competitive landscape. Furthermore, the industry is classified into various segments with a detailed assessment of each and every aspect such as gross margin, profits, import and export status and others. All vital statistics are presented with the help of charts, tables and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated into any business presentation.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Mobility as a Service Market Definition

1.2. Mobility as a Service Market Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Mobility as a Service Market Methodology

1.4. Mobility as a Service Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobility as a Service Market Product Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Chapter 5. Mobility as a Service Market By Method Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Mobility as a Service Market By End-Use Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Mobility as a Service Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Mobility as a Service Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Mobility as a Service Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Continue…