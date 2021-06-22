Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

Technological advancements in molecular testing techniques and increasing prevalence of different types of cancer and neurological disorders are key factors fueling global market growth

Market size: USD 8.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth: CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends: High demand for point-of-care testing

The global molecular diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 16.16 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Government initiatives to promote molecular testing, increasing geriatric population, and rising cases of various infectious diseases across the world are key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Molecular diagnostic techniques have gained rapid traction over the last few years and are widely used in laboratories, research institutes, and hospitals for various purposes. Increasing investments in research and development activities, growing awareness about faster diagnostic techniques, and increasing adoption of self-testing kits are fueling the revenue growth of the global market. In addition, government funding for developing advanced testing kits and instruments and rapid infrastructural developments in healthcare systems are further supporting global market revenue growth.

However, many hospitals and reference laboratories in developing countries find it difficult to afford the costly instruments and kits. This is expected to hamper global market growth in the coming years. In addition, lack of skilled professionals to operate these instruments is expected to further restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd, BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Hologic Inc. (Gen-Probe), Illumina, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.., Grifols, S.A., and QIAGEN

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Molecular Diagnostics industry, the market is segmented into:

Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Reagents and Kits

Instruments Tabletop Instruments Portable & PoC Instruments

Services and Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarray

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Infectious Diseases Hepatitis HIV CT/NG HAIS HPV Tuberculosis Influenza Other Infectious Diseases

Oncology Testing Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Lung Cancer Prostate Cancer Other Cancers

Genetic Tests

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hospital and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Molecular Diagnostics market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Molecular Diagnostics sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Molecular Diagnostics industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Molecular Diagnostics industry

Analysis of the Molecular Diagnostics market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.

