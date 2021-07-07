mRNA COVID-19 vaccines reduces risk of infection by 91% in fully vaccinated people, study finds

mRNA based Covid-19 vaccines are one of the most effective vaccines out there for the coronavirus, it seems as a new study has shown that those who have been fully vaccinated by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are up to 91 percent less likely to develop the disease than those who are unvaccinated.

The new study carried out in the US was designed to measure the risks and rates of infection among those on the front lines of the pandemic. Findings point out that these vaccines are 91% effective in reducing risk for infection once participants were “fully” vaccinated, two weeks after the second dose; and 81% effective in reducing risk for infection after “partial” vaccination, two weeks after the first dose but before the second dose was given.

The HEROES-RECOVER network recruited 3,975 participants at eight sites. In addition to Salt Lake City, sites included Miami, Florida; Temple, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Duluth, Minnesota; and Phoenix and Tucson, as well as other areas in Arizona. Participants submitted samples for COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis for 17 weeks between Dec. 13, 2020 and April 10, 2021. Participants also reported weekly whether they had COVID-19-like symptoms, including fever, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell.

Only 204 (5%) of the participants eventually tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Of these, 156 were unvaccinated, 32 had an indeterminate vaccine status, and 16 were fully or partially vaccinated. The fully or partially vaccinated participants who developed breakthrough had milder symptoms than those who were unvaccinated:

Presence of fever was reduced 58% percent among those vaccinated with a breakthrough infection.

Days spent sick in bed were reduced by 60% among those who developed a breakthrough infection.

Detection of the virus was reduced by 70% percent among those with breakthrough infections, from 8.9 days to 2.7 days.

The three people who were hospitalized were not immunized, meaning that no one who developed a breakthrough infection was hospitalized.

These findings also suggest that fully or partially vaccinated individuals who get COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others. The researchers found that infected study participants who had been fully or partially vaccinated when infected had 40% less detectable virus in the nose and did so for six fewer days compared to those who were unvaccinated.

Overall, the researchers conclude the study’s findings support the CDC’s recommendation to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.