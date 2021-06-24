Nanocellulose Market Share, Upcoming Trends and Recent Development, Research Report Forecast by 2027

The global Nanocellulose market is forecast to reach USD 1.08 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the composites sector owing to its critical characteristics, including biodegradability, non-toxicity, and sustainability, along with thixotropic Nanocellulose properties. However, volatile prices of raw materials arising necessity for exploring and adopting other content as a substitute to reduce the overall cost of the operation will be hampering the demand for the market.

Cosmetics would have substantial potential for Nanocellulose across the forecast period. It is used as a synthetic covering agent for fingers, eyes, eyebrows, or eyelashes in cosmetics. The product also provides antioxidant properties and is now used in products for sun care. It is also used for wound dressings in the surgical profession and regenerative medicine. Other uses include pharmaceuticals, tobacco filter additives, computer components, electronic displays, condensers, lithium battery films, lightweight body armor, loudspeaker membranes, and ballistic glass. However, low awareness about product use and high prices may, in the coming years, somehow hamper the demand.

Key companies profiled in the report include: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sappi Ltd., Fpinnovations, Kruger Inc., CelluForce Inc., Nippon Paper Group Inc., Stora Enso, Borregard ASA, CelluComp Ltd., Oji Paper, and American Process Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on product, Nano Fibrillated Cellulose generated a revenue of USD 146.4 Million in 2019 and expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.5% in the forecast period as it exhibits minimal oxygen permeability, making it suitable for various applications, such as paints & coatings, food packaging, paper processing, etc.

Based on distribution channels, the Nanocellulose market generates a revenue of around 76.2% through offline mode in 2019 of the overall business.

The composites sector is the major contributor to the market and is forecasted to reach USD 398.0 Million by 2027. The composite industry of the North America region is the major shareholder of the Nanocellulose market, holding around 37.0% of the market in the year 2027, owing to the wide variety of applications from the automotive industry for the growing demand of composites for lightweight vehicles.

North America dominated the market for Nanocellulose. The consistent focus of the region on cost-effective and innovative procedures adopted in the area is driving the market. The North America region held approximately 37.0% of the Nanocellulose market, followed by Europe, which held around 32.0% market in the year 2019.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Nanocellulose market on the basis of product, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Nano Fibrillated Cellulose

Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Bacterial Nanocellulose

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Composites

Paper Processing

Food & Beverage

Paint & Coating

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nanocellulose Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nanocellulose Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

The report on the Nanocellulose market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

