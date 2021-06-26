Nanorobots Market Technology, Application, Top Companies ,Trends and Development, Upcoming Projections 2028|Thermo Fisher Scientific, JEOL, Bruker, Ginkgo Bioworks, Oxford Instruments, EV Group
Nanorobotics is defined as an evolving technology arena which creates robots or machines known as nanorobots. This technology denotes the nanotechnology engineering discipline of planning, designing, and building nanorobots, primarily from molecular component. Nanorobots find their application medicine, which focuses on directed drug delivery by using nanoscale molecular machines.
Growing government support and investments in Nanorobotics is expected to boost the global nanorobots market growth. Furthermore, the increase in technological advancement in molecular robots will significantly drive the global nanorobots market growth. Moreover, the rise in demand for miniaturization coupled with high demand for automation across sectors will support the overall nanorobots market over the forecast period. In addition, continuous technological advancement, availability of high end infrastructure, and high capital disbursement into development of new and developed nanorobots which expected to propel the global nanorobots market growth.
Implementation of Excise Tax and heavy custom duty on nanorobotics in the medical field is the major restraint which expected to hamper the global nanorobots market growth over the forecast period. Also, high manufacturing and development cost may affect the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Nanorobots Market is segmented into product type such as Nanomanipulator, Bio-Nanorobotics, Magnetically Guided Nanorobots, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Biomedical, Nano Medicine, and Others.
Also, the Global Nanorobots Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as
- Thermo Fisher Scientific,
- JEOL,
- Bruker,
- Ginkgo Bioworks,
- Oxford Instruments,
- EV Group,
- Imina Technologies,
- Toronto Nano Instrumentation,
- Klocke Nanotechnik,
- Kleindiek Nanotechnik, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Product Type
- Nanomanipulator
- Bio-Nanorobotics
- Magnetically Guided Nanorobots
- Others
By Application
- Biomedical
- NanoMedicine
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
