Natural skin care products market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2028

The global natural skin care products market size is expected to reach USD 17.40 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing customer awareness regarding benefits of natural ingredients in skin care products.

Rising environmental concerns as well as harmful effects of chemicals on skin has prompted a shift in customer preference towards skin care products that contain more natural ingredients. Skin care has been gaining focus due to climate change and air pollution and resultant effects on skin tone and conditions such as tanning and dry skin among others, and this has been resulting in an increasing number of customers seeking natural ingredients in products they prefer, and for products that are less likely to cause long-term damage to the skin.

The research report on the Global Natural Skin Care Products Market further provides an extensive analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Natural Skin Care Products market. The report is equipped with the latest global scenario on account of the COVID-19 crisis. The economic landscape of the global market has been impacted by the pandemic. The report further discusses the present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the market.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Mama Earth, Unilever, Clorox Co., Honest Co., The Body Shop, Loreal, FOM London Skincare, and Bloomtown.

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Mass

Premium

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Facial care

Body care

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Direct Selling

Hypermarkets & Retail Chain

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Men

Women

Children

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Rest of APAC

Central & South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

Industry Trends:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Natural Skin Care Products market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.

