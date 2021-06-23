Next-Generation Sequencing Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research latest document, titled ‘Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market – Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Next-Generation Sequencing market.

New England Biolabs Technology that uses magnetic beads in the prototype assembly process is expected to boost next-generation sample preparedness protocols significantly. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology’s diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

The oncology application for next-generation sequencing was estimated with the biggest share of revenues on the market. This can be because the technology has largely been used to decipher the connection between cancer and genetics.

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Key players are: Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

The Next-Generation Sequencing market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

Graphic Analysis Is based on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Study:

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Next-Generation Sequencing market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position. The report also covers their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate deals and government deals, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Whole Genome Sequencing Whole Exome Sequencing Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pre-sequencing Sequencing NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Investigation Oncology Reproductive Health HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development Agrigenomics & Forensics Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Academic Research Clinical Research Hospitals & Clinics Pharma & Biotech Entities Others



Additional Insights:

The Next-Generation Sequencing Market concentration rate and processing rate of raw materials have also been conscripted in the report.

The report contains an assessment of the current price trends, as well as the factors influencing the global market size.

It throws light on the significant marketing strategies implemented by the eminent players in the industry.

Vital data and information concerning the producers, distributors, and downstream buyers involved in the global market, as well as the cost structure analysis and market mechanism, form the important elements of this report.

