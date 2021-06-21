Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Report 2027 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Size, Forecast to 2027
The increased advancements in NGS platforms, a decrease in the price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.
The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.
The Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Top Companies Included: Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.
The latest report on the Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market offers a holistic overview of the growth and other key aspects of the market across various segments and key regions. The Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation report is a comprehensive guide to gain insightful information about market dynamics, current and emerging trends, product portfolio, growth prospects, competitive landscape, and consumer behavior. The Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation report also offers insights to help readers formulate strategic investment and business expansion plans.
The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report. According to our analysts, the research methodology of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market is based on both primary and secondary research data sources.
- Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- NGS Library Preparation Kit
- Semi-Automated Library Preparation
- Automated Library Preparation
- Colonial Amplification
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Oncology
- Clinical Investigation
- Reproductive Health
- HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
- Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development
- Agrigenomics & Forensics
- Consumer Genomics
- End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Academic Research
- Clinical Research
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharma & Biotech Entities
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Radical Highlights of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Report:
- Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies
- Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years
- Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
- Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players
- Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations
