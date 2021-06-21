Nitrile Rubber Market Size, Demand, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis, 2021–2027

The global Nitrile Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 1.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nitrile rubber finds application in the automotive industry and several other industrial purposes in producing components, including dashboards, kick panels, and brake pads, among others. It is considered as the workforce of rubber products in end-use sectors. It is extensively deployed owing to its better heat resistance, puncture resistance, fuel resistance, and chemical resistance in comparison to natural rubber. Amongst its varied properties, the ability to sustain various temperature levels makes it beneficial in the aerospace applications. Physical characteristics like hardness and stiffness of nitrile rubber make it a suitable material for application in the nuclear industry.

Rising demand for disposable gloves in medical, automotive finishing, chemical, and oil and gas industries has been a prime factor driving the market in recent years. Moreover, the deployment of nitrile gloves in the food processing industry is probable to complement growth in market demand. Growing awareness pertaining to employee wellbeing and safety, coupled with increasing concern related to skin diseases in the industrial sector, is anticipated to propel the market over the forecasted period. Technological advancement, backed by the availability of customized designs to meet the requirements of specific industries, is estimated to have a positive influence on market demand.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By application, seals & O-rings contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in the forecast period. Nitrile O-rings are possibly the most economical and extensively used elastomer in the market. Benefits of the product, mainly in areas where the seal may be exposed to oils, hydrocarbons, water, petrol, and hydraulic fluids, comprise excellent tear and abrasion resistance and low cost. Nitrile O-rings are used in automotive, aircraft fuel systems, and marine applications, among others.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 8.2% in the period 2020-2027, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

By industry vertical, the automotive & transportation industry dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in the forecast period. Nitrile rubber is used in the automotive industry to manufacture fuel and oil handling hoses, grommets, seals, and self-sealing fuel tanks, as ordinary rubbers cannot be used. Tires made from this rubber are popular for their ability to endure extreme temperatures and can retain their shape in spite of carrying heavy loads.

The market in the Asia Pacific region held the largest market share ad is likely to grow at a rate of 7.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is attributed to the rapid urbanization, rise in the level of disposable income, and growth of the end-use industries, particularly the automotive and footwear industry.

Key participants include Lanxess, Kumho Petrochemical, Sinopec, TSRC Corporation, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis SPA, Zeon Corporation, Omnova Solutions Inc., and Sibur Holdings, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global nitrile rubber market on the basis of application, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hoses

Belts

Cables

Molded & Extruded Products

Seals & O-rings

Rubber Compound

Adhesives & Sealants

Gloves

Foamed Products

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Mechanical Engineering

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy & Mining

Construction

Medical

Others

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Nitrile Rubber market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Nitrile Rubber Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Nitrile Rubber Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

The report on the Nitrile Rubber market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

