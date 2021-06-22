Noble Gas Market Insights, Trends, Future Growth and Forecast 2020-2027 with Top Key Players: Linde, Gulf Cryo, BASF SE, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, etc.

The Global Noble Gas Market is forecast to reach USD 6.12 Billion, from USD 4.10 Billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by diversified applications in the semiconductor industry, the energy-efficient lighting industry, laser technologies, electronics, window insulations, and others.

The market is witnessing a surge in demand for insulation applications from developing countries owing to an increased focus on optimum energy utilization. Additionally, the growing usage of noble gases in energy-efficient lighting systems will also offer major revenue contributions to the global market share through 2027.

The healthcare industry is creating a huge demand for noble gases, particularly helium, in MRI scanners, and as coolants in superconducting magnets. Xenon gas also finds extensive uses in the fields of neuroprotection and anesthesia. The exponential growth of the healthcare sector across the globe will bolster the noble gas market revenue share over the forecast period.

Key participants in the global noble gas market are Messer, ITM Power, Linde, Gulf Cryo, BASF SE, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, American Gas, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide, and Airgas Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Noble Gas Market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Helium

Krypton

Argon

Neon

Xenon

Radioactive Radon

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Chemical Analysis

Working Fluid

Refrigerant

Advertising

Television Tubes

Lighting

Insulation

Welding

Anesthetic

Picture Projection

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oil and Gas

Mining

Healthcare

Aerospace

Energy Efficient Buildings

Power

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of type, the Neon gas is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period on account of extensive usage in television tubes and plasma screens. In plasma screens, phosphors and neon lights interact to produce vibrant colors. Liquified Neon is also used in refrigerant applications.

The Radon segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 0.6% through 2027 due to extensive medical application, including radiation therapy, manufacturing of implantable seeds, in brachytherapy, and also to treat autoimmune diseases like arthritis.

In 2019, the helium segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of more than 20% in 2019 owing to its suitability for cryogenic applications, including magnetic resonance imaging, particle physics, superconductivity in nuclear magnetic resonance, and others.

In terms of end-use, the energy-efficient buildings will contribute significantly towards the noble gas market share, delivering a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the surging emphasis on energy savings in compliance with the International Energy Conservation Code.

In the regional landscape, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 30% in the year2019, with China being the largest revenue contributor in the regional industry growth. The rapidly developing healthcare sector across developing economies in the region will foster the noble gas market revenue share.

Latin America is estimated to showcase a notable CAGR of 5 % through 2027 due to an increased focus on energy efficiency in the region. The growth in energy-efficient buildings and oil & gas sector may boost the regional noble gas market…Continued

Browse More Reports-

