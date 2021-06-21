Nylon Fibers Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, CAGR of 4.6%, Trends, Product Launch, 2020–2027

Increasing demand for the Nylon Fibers selling through online sales channels, coupled with high investments in R&D of the Nylon Fibers market, are fueling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 39.16 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for Nylon Fibers in the manufacture of carpets, ropes, intimate wear, sportswear, swimwear, backpacks, and military applications.

The Global Nylon Fibers Market is forecast to reach USD 56.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Some polyamides are commercialized using the name Nylons as the polyamides can be artificially made through the solid-growth synthesis process of Nylon yielding material. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers and films. Nylon Fibers are synthetic fiber made of nylon, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses. The continuous growth of the apparel industry, ropes, cordage, home textile materials, carpets, rugs, tire cords, narrow woven materials, backpacks, swimwear, and trekking wear, to name a few are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of nylon fibers in intimate wears, sports wears, swimwear and home décor products. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.

Key participants include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamides and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other colors. Nylon 6 is used in bristles of toothbrushes, musical instruments, knitted garments, hosiery, and automotive applications in gears, bearings, and others.

In June 2019, Universal Fibers, Inc., a major player in the nylon fibers production, updated the acquisition of twisting and heat-setting assets for its production Europe and Asian production facilities situated in Gorzow, Poland and Taicang, China. Both plants in the two different continents are fully integrated with all the procedures right from extrusion to finished yarns in multiple chemistries, including Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6, and serve carpet manufactures deal in residential, commercial and automotive end-uses.

North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for staple nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Fibers Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Nylon 6

Nylon 6,6

Nylon 6,10

Nylon 6,12

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Textile Fiber

Staple Fiber

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Textile & Fabric Industries

Industrial Fibers

Consumer Products

Thermoplastic Products

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

