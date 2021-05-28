Oil Storage Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018-2026
According to Trends Market Research, The global Oil Storage Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2028. The report analyses the global Oil Storage Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Crude Oil
- Gasoline
- Aviation Fuel
- Naphtha
- Diesel
- Kerosene
- Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
By Material
- Steel
- Carbon Steel
- Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)
By Product Design
- Open Top Tank
- Fixed Roof Tank
- Floating Roof Tank
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
The key players profiled in the report are ZCL Composites, Belco Manufacturing Company, Containment Solutions, Sunoco Logistics, Oiltanking GmbH, Columbian Steel Tank, Poly Processing, Synalloy Corporation, L.F. Manufacturing, and Red Ewald, Inc.
The other major players (not profiled in report) in the market include Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH, Snyder Industries, Tuffa Tank, Marquard & Bahls, and Royal Vopak N.V.
Overview of the Oil Storage Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
