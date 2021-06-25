Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

Increasing investments in research and development activities and increasing adoption of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and therapeutics are key factors fueling global market growth

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market size is expected to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 17.9%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as advancements in healthcare and biotechnology sectors, rising government funding, and expansion of manufacturing unit owing to increasing demand for oligonucleotides are driving global market revenue growth.

Oligonucleotide synthesis is a chemical synthesis process of short nucleic acid fragments, widely used in various laboratory procedures to develop customized oligonucleotides of desired sequence. Synthetic oligonucleotides are also used in clinical settings to detect autoimmune antibodies. Advancements in synthesis techniques, increasing cases of various neurological and infectious diseases, and rising demand for oligonucleotides in various application settings such as research, drug discovery, synthetic biology, and diagnosis is boosting global market growth. Increasing government investments for research projects in genomics and synthetic biology and rising focus on personalized medicine are also fueling global market growth. In addition, increasing investments by market players and high demand for oligonucleotide synthesis technologies by private and public firms for ongoing research is further fueling market growth.

Agilent Technologies, Inc, ATDBio Ltd., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., BioAutomation Corporation, Thermo Fischer, Scientific, Merck KGaA, LGC Biosearch Technologies, Biogen International, Sarepta Therapeutics, Eurofins Genomics, Eurogentec, GeneDesign, Inc., GE Healthcare, and GenScript, Inc.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Reagents & Consumables

Equipment

Synthesized oligonucleotides DNA oligonucleotides RNA oligonucleotides

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Research Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Sequencing Others

Therapeutics Antisense Oligonucleotides Nucleic Acid Aptamers

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Academic Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

CROs and CMOs

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

