Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Valuation by Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Drivers and Restraint 2020-2028

The global oncolytic virus therapies market size is expected to reach USD 609.7 Million at a steady CAGR of 26.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in number of clinical trials and investment in research & development for cancer therapies are driving the growth of oncolytic virus therapies market.

Oncolytic virus is a virus which infects and kills cancer cells and as these cancer cells are destroyed by oncolysis, they release new infectious particles which destroy remaining tumor. Cancer mortality rate is 158.3 per 100,000 people per year. Estimated national expense for cancer in the U.S. was USD 150.8 billion in 2018. This cost is likely to increase as population ages and need for development of new effective therapies will fuel oncolytic virus therapies market growth.

The market report on the Oncolytic Virus Therapies market published by Emergen Research includes an analysis of the key segments of the entire Oncolytic Virus Therapies market. The report aims to shed light on the prevalent business strategies and models, analyze the market trends, and investigate the growth of the market through thorough statistical analysis. The report also covers the assessment of the overall market, depending on the validated industry data obtained through primary and secondary research.

this 250-page research report "Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027"

A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of Oncolytic Virus Therapies business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.

The Oncolytic Virus Therapies market offers key insights into the historical and current data with regards to Oncolytic Virus Therapies market size and volume, by evaluating the key companies, major geographies, product types, application, consumer base, and manufacturing and production pricing.

Top key Companies in Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market include are:

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc., Amgen Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene SA, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., PsiOxus Therapeutics, SillaJen, Inc., and ViroCure.

The Oncolytic Virus Therapies market offers a detailed analysis of the product portfolio, key trends, applications, and a thorough value chain analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the product types and applications of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapies market on the basis of virus type, application, end-use, and region:

Virus Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Genetically Engineered Oncolytic Viruses Herpes Simplex Virus Adenovirus Vaccinia Virus Oncolytic Wild-Type Viruses Reovirus Newcastle Disease Virus Vesicular Stomatitis Virus



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Solid Tumors Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Lung Cancer Glioblastoma Melanoma Hematological Malignancies Lymphoma Leukemia Myeloma



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Hospitals Specialty Clinics Cancer Research Institute



Region wise performance of the Oncolytic Virus Therapies industry

This report studies the global Oncolytic Virus Therapies market status and forecast, categorizes the global Oncolytic Virus Therapies market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market drivers analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Oncolytic Virus Therapies Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

Continued….

