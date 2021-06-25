Ophthalmic Lasers Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The global ophthalmic lasers market was valued at USD 1.05 billion by the year 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.55 billion in the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Lasers have become a factor of a necessity for ophthalmologists. These provide proper treatment of various eye disorders with fewer chances of infection. The lasers depend on the radioactive material; it cures diabetic retinopathy as the blue, green wavelengths are formed, and the cells absorb the wavelengths below the retina and the hemoglobin itself. It avoids the leakage caused in the blood vessels. Retinal photocoagulation is the first clinical laser application. According to the recent survey conducted, around 285 million people are visually blind. 43% of the population have refractive errors, and 51% (including the 50 above population) suffer from cataract. Latest therapies in the market involves the scatter laser treatment, used to cure the slow progression of diabetic retinopathy and also in patients suffering from the successive loss of vision with non-high risk Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy and Non-proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2519

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Johnson and Johnson (USA), Alcon Laboratories (Switzerland), Bausch and Lomb (United States), Ellex Medical Lasers Limited (Australia), Lumenis Ltd., Nidek Company (Japan) and IRIDEX Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec, Ziemer.

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the ophthalmic lasers market on the basis of products, application, end use and region wise segmentation.

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Diode lasers

Excimer lasers

Femtosecond lasers

Nd: YAG lasers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Age related macular degeneration treatment

Cataract treatment

Glaucoma treatment

Refractive eye surgery

Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

Other Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Eye clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2519

The report focuses on evaluation of the Ophthalmic Lasers market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Ophthalmic Lasers market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ophthalmic-lasers-market

Key Advantages of the Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Ophthalmic Lasers market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2519

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Cell Viability Assays Market Growth Rate

Cell Viability Assays Market Revenues

Cell Viability Assays Market Projections

Cell Viability Assays Market Top Companies

Cell Viability Assays Market Revenue

Cell Viability Assays Market Sales

Cell Viability Assays Market Suppliers

Cell Viability Assays Market Sales Statistics

Cell Viability Assays Market Forecast