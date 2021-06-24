Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2026 Market Size – USD 136 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Product launches and its application and technological advancements in therapeutics

High target disease prevalence, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements among the top players, continuous research and development, various technological advancements in the field of medical devices, rising demand for minimally invasive procedure are key factors contributing to the growth of Ophthalmic photocoagulator market during forecast period

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global ophthalmic photocoagulator market was valued at USD 135.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 215.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. The study covers the ophthalmic photocoagulator, a device which used for the non-invasive surgical procedure of eyes using the laser beam. The ophthalmic photocoagulator is an equipment used to treat ophthalmic disorders and to treat damaged cells present in the eye. It has great clinical significance and is a crucial therapy for numerous retinal diseases such as conditions including proliferative diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity, retinal tears and detachments, branch retinal vein occlusion, and choroid neovascularization.

Photocoagulator cauterizes blood vessels with a high-intensity laser beam or any other source of light. The invention revolutionized retinal therapy by facilitating the more precise, reliable, and less painful application of photocoagulator. Photocoagulation can seal leaking blood vessels, as in case of diabetic retinopathy, or destroy diseased retinal tissue. Due to the effectively and non-invasive approach, the application of ophthalmic photocoagulator has become the accustomed standard of care for many retinal conditions.

The key drivers of the ophthalmic photocoagulator market are a substantial rise in the geriatric population owing to age-related macular degeneration and the spike in diabetes. The diabetic epidemic has extensively increased across the globe leading to diabetic retinopathy. The average spending time on the digital screen of an individual has increased, which leads to various eye-related discomfort and disorders. The incorporation of IT within the healthcare industry, high amounts of investment, rising prevalence of target diseases like diabetes, age-related eye disorders, and technological advancements in the field of medical devices are boosting the ophthalmic photocoagulator market. An improved visual outcome with fewer side effects, drives continuous and enhanced research and development efforts in the field of retinal laser photocoagulation.

Moreover, entry of various players, mergers and acquisitions, funding from private and government agencies, and favorable regulatory scenario, an ever-growing demand for ophthalmic treatment are some of the critical factors which are positively influencing the market during the forecast period. As technology has matured, not only are different wavelengths becoming more accessible for photocoagulation, there is a wider variety of delivery methods that promises to enhance the precision of laser burns and simplify the application of retinal laser, and it is anticipated to provide a lucrative growth to the market. However, low adoption for these application, stringent government regulations and strict guidelines, inadequate reimbursement, and high costs for treatment and product designing and development coupled with a requirement for advanced integrated technologies are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Quantel Medical, Alcon, ALMA, Lumenis, NIDEK, Meridian, Iridex Corporation, Valon Lasers, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Lombart

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Retinal Laser Photocoagulation

Laser Trabeculoplasty

Iridotomy

Iridoplasty

Others

Clinical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Diabetic Retinopathy

Age related Macular Degeneration

Glaucoma

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Ophthalmology Centers

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Ophthalmic Photocoagulator market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Ophthalmic Photocoagulator market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Ophthalmic Photocoagulator Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Ophthalmic Photocoagulator market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

