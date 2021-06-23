Orthodontics Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Share, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Rapid urbanization and shifting lifestyles in emerging nations contribute to the growing incidence of oral diseases. Receiving braces during adolescence and even as an adult can significantly improve dental health by reducing tooth decay and gum disease risks. Also, it is easier to clean and take proper care of aligned and straighter teeth.

Key participants include Danaher Corporation, GC Corporation, Patterson Companies, 3M Company, American Orthodontics, Henry Schein Inc., DENTSPLY International Inc., Septodont, Zimmer Holdings Inc., and Ormco Corporation, among others.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Instrument Consumables Brackets Fixed Removable Anchorage Appliances Bands & Buccal Tubes Miniscrews Ligatures Elastomeric Wire Archwires Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Adults Children End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Dental Clinics Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Orthodontics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Orthodontics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of dental diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Advancement in technology

4.2.2.4. Rising awareness pertaining to dental malocclusion

4.2.2.5. Surging demand for cosmetic dentistry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Side-effects of orthodontics procedure

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Orthodontics Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Instrument

5.1.2. Consumables

5.1.2.1. Brackets

5.1.2.1.1. Fixed

5.1.2.1.2. Removable

5.1.2.2. Anchorage Appliances

5.1.2.2.1. Bands & Buccal Tubes

5.1.2.2.2. Miniscrews

5.1.2.3. Ligatures

5.1.2.3.1. Elastomeric

5.1.2.3.2. Wire

5.1.2.4. Archwires

Chapter 6. Orthodontics Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Adults

6.1.2. Children

Chapter 7. Orthodontics Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Hospitals

7.1.2. Dental Clinics

7.1.3. Others

Continue..!

