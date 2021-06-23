Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Factors contributing to the growing CAGR of global orthopedic braces and supports market are; increased awareness about preventive care, feasibility of products and growth in the sector. Furthermore, product launches and technological progressions are likely to fuel the market

The global orthopedic braces and supports market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.9% Orthopedic braces and supports are principally used in injury rehabilitation, injury prevention, osteoarthritic care, post-operative care and more. Fundamentally, orthopedic braces are wearable medical devices that provide appropriate alignment, posture correction which support the muscles while protecting and steadying several parts of the body mainly including bones, muscles and joints. Through the process of rehabilitation and recovery, orthopedic braces and orthopedic splints protect, stabilize, support and correct injuries or abnormal alignment. Orthopedics and orthotists are authorized professionals who guide their patients to use these devices. Orthopedic braces and support are devices which are advised to be worn immediately after the occurrence of the injury and are suggested to be worn throughout the period of rehabilitation and hospitalization.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Bauerfeind AG, Össur Hf, DJO Finance LLC, Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Bird & Cronin, Inc., Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, BSN medical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Oppo Medical, LLC, Becker Orthopedic, Thuasne Group, 3M Company, Reh4Mat, and United Ortho, Malvern Panalytical Ltd., HORIBA, Ltd., Unchained Labs, and SETARAM Instrumentation

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Soft and elastic

Hard and rigid

Hinged braces

Other braces and supports

Product (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Elbow and Forearm

Wrist-Hand

Shoulders

Ankle and Foot

Knee

Spine and Neck

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Injury Rehabilitation

Injury Prevention

Osteoarthritis Care

Post-Operative Care

Others

End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Healthcare centers

Clinics

Research institutes

Other

The report focuses on evaluation of the Orthopedic Braces and Supports market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Orthopedic Braces and Supports market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Orthopedic Braces and Supports market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

