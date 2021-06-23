Orthopedics Devices Market Will Increase Demand, Statistics, Growth Rate In Forecast By 2027

Increasing incidence of injury, recreation, and adventure-related accidents are likely to burgeon business opportunities for orthopedics devices.

Based on the product, accessories accounted for a revenue of USD 19.88 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period due to reduced prices of older models are expected because of the rapid speed of innovation and improvements to generate market opportunities.

The report entails an organized database of the Orthopedics Devices market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Orthopedics Devices market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Key participants include CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker Corporation, Donjoy Inc., DePuy Synthes, NuVasive Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.

The Orthopedics Devices market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Surgical Devices Accessories Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Joint Reconstruction Devices Spinal Devices Trauma Devices Arthroscopy Devices Dental Implants Orthobiologics Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hip Knee Spine Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF) Dental Sports Medical, Extremities, and Trauma (SET)



Geographical Terrain of the Global Orthopedics Devices Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Orthopedics Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Orthopedics Devices Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing base of geriatric population

4.2.2.2. Augmented incidence of orthopedic diseases

4.2.2.3. Escalating rate of orthopedic surgeries in developed nations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysid

4.2.3.1. Excessive cost of orthopedic devices

4.2.3.2. Stringent FDA regulations and biocompatibility issues

4.2.3.3. Post-surgery complications

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Orthopedics Devices Market By Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Surgical Devices

5.1.2. Accessories

5.1.3. Others

Chapter 6. Orthopedics Devices Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Joint Reconstruction Devices

6.1.2. Spinal Devices

6.1.3. Trauma Devices

6.1.4. Arthroscopy Devices

6.1.5. Dental Implants

6.1.6. Orthobiologics

6.1.7. Others

Chapter 7. Orthopedics Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Hip

7.1.2. Knee

7.1.3. Spine

7.1.4. Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF)

7.1.5. Dental

7.1.6. Sports Medical, Extremities, and Trauma (SET)

Continue..!

