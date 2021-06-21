Oxycodone Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2026 Market Size – USD 4.68 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Expanding occurrence of diseases that cause chronic pain, such as postsurgical pain, back pain, cancer and fibromyalgia is boosting the market.

The oxycodone market is driven by an increase in the number of patients suffering from terminally ill diseases.

The Oxycodone Market is estimated to grow from USD 4.68 Billion in 2018 to USD 6.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%, during the forecast period. The oxycodone market is driven by an increase in the number of patients suffering from terminally ill diseases such as cancer and HIV and a high increase in the prescription of post-operative pain medication.

Cancer’s growing commonness, Parkinson’s disease, and rheumatic diseases drive the growth of the market. The use of oxycodone to relieve post-operative pain under different medical conditions fuels the growth of the market.

Increasing concern about oxycodone abuse, however, is curbing market growth. However, less addictive oxycodone drugs approved by the FDA for adults and children are likely to open new gateways in the forecast period for the growth of Oxycodone Market.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Johnson & Johnson (US), Sanofi (France), Pfizer (US), Purdue Pharma (US), Endo International (Ireland), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Israel), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (UK), Mallinckrodt (UK), Mylan (US), Sun Pharmaceutical (India), Impax Laboratories (US), Indivior (UK) and others.

Oxycodone Market Segmentation:

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Short Acting Oxycodone

Long Acting Oxycodone

Routes of Administration (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Oral

Sublingual

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Intranasal

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Rectal

Epidural

Distribution (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

De-Addiction

Pain Management

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

