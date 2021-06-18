Paper Pigments Market Share, Trends, Future Growth and Forecast to 2026 with Top Key Players: Imerys, Omya AG, BASF SE, Ashapura Group, etc.

The global Paper Pigment Market was valued at USD 13.29 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.43 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The paper pigments are fine and inorganic particles used as fillers and coatings in papermaking. The paper pigments are used to color and fill the paper. These pigments are also used in high-quality label papers; premium white coated board, thin printing papers, high-speed inkjet papers, and specialties like tipping papers.

The global paper pigments market is mainly driven by increasing demand for cardboard packaging owing to the increasing manufacturing and e-commerce activities. Other major factors driving the global market include increasing demand for better quality packaging of FMCG products coupled with the rising inclination towards the ready-to-eat food.

The key players contributing to the market growth are Imerys, Omya AG, BASF SE, Ashapura Group, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kemira, The Chemours Company, and Thiele Kaolin Company.

This can be attributed to the rising working population, high disposable per capita income, and the changing lifestyle trend of the consumers. The utilization of paper in bio-degradable, bio-based, and lightweight packaging materials in various end-use industries such as consumer goods, electronics, and pharmaceuticals are boosting the market growth. Moreover, the increasing demand for bright and bulk paper for more calcium carbonate, uncoated paper is used for more than coated paper, it is less smooth than coated paper and absorbs more ink while printing an image. The uncoated paper also has significant use in newsprint, writing, and printing paper. Some of the driving factors for market growth are rapid growth of the e-commerce segment, increasing demand for packaging boards for the manufacture of corrugated boxes. Due to the low proliferation of technology and less stringent environmental regulations in the region, APAC is showing growth in this market. Some of the restraints which affect the market growth of paper pigments market such as recycling paper have enormous effects on the environment, the using of raw materials has a negative impact on the environment and growing digitalization has a major impact on the paper industry, imposing a serious threat to paper usage.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global paper pigments market based on type, application, and region:

By Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Calcium Carbonate

Kaolin

Titanium dioxide

Clay

Others

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Uncoated paper

Coated paper

Plastics

Inks

Others

By Region (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Paper pigments market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 7.1 % and 7.3% CAGR, respectively.

The coated segment was valued at 5.81 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at the largest rate of 7.5%. Need for superior quality paper is the primary factor contributing to the market growth of this product segment

The paper pigments market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to more use of paper in healthcare, personal care, home care, and retail industries for paper packaging applications.

The coated paper segment is the fastest and largest growing segment during the forecast period, and this is due to high growth in commercial printing and packaging industry.

The main segmentation of paper pigments market is done based on type, application, and region. Each segment has its subsegments, which are driving the market up to 2026.

Calcium carbonate market segment dominates the market during the forecast period because it is less expensive and enables brighter paper.

The factors which are restraining the growth of the paper pigments market are the environmental issues and recycling paper and growing digitalization affecting the paper industry; hence, the paper pigments market.

Key Highlights of the Competitive Landscape of the Global Paper Pigments Market:

The latest report is inclusive of the industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

It offers actionable insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The study highlights the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

Moreover, it provides crucial insights into the competitive scenario of the market, focusing on the gross profits and losses experienced by these players.

