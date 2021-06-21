Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026 Market Size – USD 3.46 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3 %, Market Trends –Technological advancements along with increasing demand for hassle free treatment procedure

Increase in number of renal failure due to hypertension, stress, and diabetes mellitus globally, are the major factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 3.46 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.3 %, Market Trends –Technological advancements along with increasing demand for hassle free treatment procedure

The Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to reach USD 5.30 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic diseases along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a method of dialysis that uses dialysis solution and the inner lining of the abdomen to drain blood when the kidneys are not functioning efficiently. This method is mostly performed at home and principally works to remove excess waste products and fluid from the blood. ESRD (End-stage renal disease), which is generally known as kidney failure is a significant factor for the growth of the market. Diabetes is the most usual cause of ESRD, whereas high blood pressure is the second most common cause of ESRD. High blood pressure and diabetes are the most common chronic disease among the global population, and shortage of kidneys for transplantation due to stringent regulations regarding kidney transplantation in several countries are some of the factors that are responsible for stimulating the market growth globally. However, lack of awareness and limited demand in underdeveloped countries are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth. The rise in demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment and increased opportunities in weak and emerging markets can create future opportunities further.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1376

The Peritoneal Dialysis market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Peritoneal Dialysis market. The global Peritoneal Dialysis market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Peritoneal Dialysis Market and profiled in the report are:

Baxter International, Nipro, B. Braun Melsungen, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Covidien, Dialysis Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Medical Components, Huaren Pharmaceutical, NephroPlus, Northwest Kidney Centers, Satellite Healthcare, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1376

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Home-Based Dialysis

Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

Device

Peritoneal Dialysis Set

Catheter

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/peritoneal-dialysis-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Peritoneal Dialysis market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Peritoneal Dialysis industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1376

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth

Biosimilars Market Analysis

Thoracic Catheters Market Share