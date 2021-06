Pet Food Packaging Market Demand, Size and Growth Analysis with Leading Participants – Mondi Plc, Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles and More

The global pet food packaging market is expected to value USD 19.72 billion by end of 2028 from USD 10 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to the factors such as increasing inclination of people toward pet adoption coupled with willingness to pay for adopting better convenience for them. Additionally, the increasing income level globally, simple and convenience food and packaging, and changing lifestyles are driving growth of the global pet food packaging market.

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) regulations is increasingly granting permission for improved and safer products alike concern over human food. In addition, the animal lovers are increasingly choosing informative, attractive, and protective products. The key players are looking to fulfill the demands of consumers by offering intelligent packaging, which is fueling growth of the global pet food packaging market. Such factors are estimated to boost demand during next few years and offer several opportunities for growth during the foreseeable future.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3899

Key findings from the report

In November 2020, Amcor and Nestlé announced what they’re saying is the world’s first recyclable flexible retort pouch.

By the packaging type, the bags segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market for pet food packaging over the forecast period. This segmental growth is attributable to the growing demand for bags for the ease offered during handling coupled with low cost of production.

By food type, the dry food segment is anticipated to hold the significant share in the pet food packaging market and to retain over the forecast period.

The plastic segment is anticipated to lead the pet food packaging market in terms of revenue and likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Owing to its benefits, the plastic segment is estimated to witness growth at a fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By animal type, the cat food segment in the pet food packaging market is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing inclination of pet owners toward adopting cats and adopting expensive cat foods.

Regionally, North America is anticipated to lead the global market for pet food packaging over the forecast period owing to robust demand from the developed countries including the US and Mexico. Additionally, rising inclination toward adoption of pets coupled with changing lifestyles and growing capacity of expending more on pets are driving growth of the global pet food packaging market.

The global pet food packaging market comprises key players including Mondi Plc, Amcor Plc, Constantia Flexibles, Sonoco Products Company, and Huhtamaki OYJ.

Browse Complete Report “Pet Food Packaging Market” @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pet-food-packaging-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global pet food packaging market on the basis of packaging type, packaging, process, end user, and region:

Based on packaging form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Boxes/Cartons

Pouches

Cans

Bags

Other

Based on material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Other Materials

Based on animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dog food

Cat Food

Bird food

Fish food

Others

Based on food type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dry food

Wet food

Pet treats

Others

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Pet Food Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pet Food Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

Continued……….

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3899

The report on the Pet Food Packaging market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.

Browse Related Reports –

Anionic Surfactants Market Share

Anionic Surfactants Market Growth

Anionic Surfactants Market Overview

Anionic Surfactants Market Opportunities

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook| LinkedIn | Twitter