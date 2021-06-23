Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The rise in the number of diseases globally, the development of new drugs, technological advances for formulations ongoing new product launches, and strategic collaboration, awareness among people for better healthcare facilities are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 6.53 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7% Market Trends– High manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market valued at USD 6.53 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.15 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7%. Excipients are the products that do not show any activity of the drug but facilitates the drug delivery process. The increase in the outbreak of pandemic or epidemic diseases across the globe is the primary factor for boosting the growth of the market. The problems associated with instability, poor solubility, and absorption of active pharmaceutical ingredients are driving the demand for pharmaceutical excipients. The development of nanotechnology for the administration of drugs is further boosting the growth of the market. In 2015, the amount of manufacturing of final products of drugs in Japan accounted for 6,820.4 billion yen, the amount of import was 4,022 billion yen. Increasing outbreak of life threatening diseases and increasing incidences of resistance over traditional treatment plan resulting in increasing number of final production are expected to boost the market growth.

North America has obtained remarkable growth in the market due to the awareness among the consumers for better healthcare, government initiatives for research and development of new drugs, clinical trials, and due to better facilities for healthcare in the region. However, the high cost of drug development is the primary restraint to market growth.

The Pharmaceutical Excipients market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Pharmaceutical Excipients market. The global Pharmaceutical Excipients market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market and profiled in the report are:

Ashland Global Holdings (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), Roquette Feres (France), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International (UK). Innophous Holdings (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), WACKER Chemie AG (Germany), Colorcon (US), DFE Pharma (Germany), JRS Pharma (Germany), and Air Liquide (France)

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation by Type:

Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Organic Chemicals Oleochemicals Fatty Alcohols Mineral Stearates Glycerin Other Oleochemicals Carbohydrates Sugars Actual Sugars Lactose Sucrose Dextrose (D-Glucose) Sugar Alcohols Mannitol Sorbitol Other Sugar Alcohols Artificial Sweeteners Cellulose Microcrystalline Cellulose Cellulose Ethers CMC and Croscarmellose Sodium Cellulose Esters Starch Modified Starch Dried Starch Converted Starch Petrochemicals Glycols Polyethylene Glycol Propylene Glycol Povidones Mineral Hydrocarbons Petrolatum Mineral Waxes Mineral Oils Acrylic Polymers Other Petrochemicals Proteins Other Organic Chemicals Inorganic Chemicals Calcium Phosphate Metal Oxides Halites Calcium Carbonate Calcium Sulfate Other Inorganic Chemicals Others Pharmaceutical-Grade Water Mucilage



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segmentation by Application:

Functionality Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Fillers and Diluents

Suspending and Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Flavouring Agents and Sweeteners

Disintegrates

Colorants

Lubricants and Glidants

Preservatives

Emulsifying Agents

Others

Formulations Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Oral Formulations Tablets Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Soft Gelatin Capsules

Liquid Formulations

Topical Formulations

Parenteral Formulations

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; (2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical companies

Chemical companies

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Pharmaceutical Excipients market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Pharmaceutical Excipients industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

