Pharmacovigilance Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, etc
Increasing incidence of drug toxicity and ADR (adverse drug reactions) are stimulating the market demand.
The global pharmacovigilance market is expected to be worth USD 12.48 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for pharmacovigilance is experiencing rapid growth attributed to a rise in application for spontaneous reporting, electronic health record (HER) mining, cohort event monitoring, and intensified adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, among others.
The report's authors have offered necessary details on the latest Pharmacovigilance market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth.
The Pharmacovigilance7 market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Top Companies Included: ArisGlobal, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, BoClinica Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Linical Accelovance, and ITClinical, among others.
The latest report on the Global Pharmacovigilance Market offers a holistic overview of the growth and other key aspects of the market across various segments and key regions.
The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
In addition, downstream demand analysis, upstream raw materials, consumption volume, and the Pharmacovigilance7 market share of all the segments and sub-segments have also been discussed at length in the latest report. According to our analysts, the research methodology of the Pharmacovigilance7 market is based on both primary and secondary research data sources.
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Spontaneous Reporting
- Intensified Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) Reporting
- Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
- Cohort Event Monitoring
- Electronic Health Record (HER) Mining
- Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- In-House
- Contract Outsourcing
- Clinical Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Pre-Clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
- Hospitals
- Research Organizations
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
-
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- North America
Radical Highlights of the Pharmacovigilance7 Market Report:
- Study of the latest product launches and technological advancements to help the readers in formulating investment strategies
- Focus on market scenario, dynamics, and trends to be expected in the coming years
- Advanced analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
- Thorough regional analysis to offer insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, market size, revenue contrition, and the presence of prominent players
- Accurate 8-year forecast analysis for the growth of Pharmacovigilance7 market
- Extensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, opportunities, threats, and limitations
