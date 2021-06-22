Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Worth, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 PVD Market provide excellent decorative finishings that increases its application in several areas, boosting the market growth in upcoming years.

The global Physical Vapor Deposition Market is expected to reach USD 29.70 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a combined set of processes deployed to deposit thin layers of material, usually ranging from few nanometers to several micrometers.

Growth of the semiconductor industry is a significant factor driving the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 18.43 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Growth of the cutting tool industry

Several drivers including the rising demand from the semiconductor industry, which has deployed physical vapor deposition on a large scale, have fueled the growth of market. The growing demand for microelectronics in various application areas like the automotive industry is playing a significant role in driving market growth. The worldwide increase in demand for consumer electronic goods such as IoT devices and portable devices like smartphones are also expected to fuel market growth.

Moreover, PVD coatings provide excellent decorative finishings that increases its application in several areas, boosting the market growth in upcoming years. PVD coating cutting tools run faster, thereby reducing cycle time and increasing demand for the cutting tools.

The requirement of high capital investment is a major factor that may create hindrances in the market growth during the forecast period. The market is also restricted by strict regulations as regards to the prevalent PVD technologies. Strict legislation is creating barriers for new entrants, which in turn, reduces the competition and hinders the market growth.

Major companies profiled in the report include:

AJA International Inc.,

Applied Materials Inc.,

Advanced Energy Industries Inc.,

Angstrom Engineering Inc.,

Intevac Inc.,

CHA Industries,

Denton Vacuum,

Oerlikon Balzers,

Impact Coatings AB,

and Johnsen Ultravac among others.

Type Outlook:

PVD Equipment

PVD Materials

PVD Services

Application Outlook:

Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Architectural Glasses

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Others

Regional Analysis of the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market:

The global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth of the semiconductor industry

4.2.2.2. Growth of the cutting tool industry

4.2.2.3. Rising demand form medical applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High capital Investment

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

