Piling Machine Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2026

The Global Piling Machine Market is forecasted to reach USD 6.85 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rise in mining activities and construction in emerging countries like India and China is pushing the growth of the market. The growing need for foundation machinery in such operations is fueling the market of Piling Machines.

Government Regulations intended for boosting the energy output through non-conventional sources, such as solar and wind, are forecasted to increase the demand for foundation work which in turn will raise piling machinery demand. Moreover, governments across the globe are trying to raise their output using wind energy. This will raise the demand for wind turbines and thereby their installation. Thus, increasing the demand for Piling Machines.

However, the requirement of skilled labor for operating these heavy machineries will be a major challenge in the expansion.

APAC is forecasted to dominate the market. Increase in construction in developing nations like India and China is fueling the growth of the market. Expansion of mining industry in emerging nations due to the abundance of minerals, such as gold and copper, is forecasted to promote the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Construction of bridges, Railways, Buildings and other types of infrastructures requires machines that are capable of drilling deep into the ground.

By Method, the market is segmented into Drilled Percussive Piling, Rotary Bored Piling, Air – Lift Reverse Circulation Drilling (RCD), Impact Driven Piling, Auger Boring, Continuous Flight Auger (CFA), and Other Piling Method.

Piling Machine is applicable mainly in construction. Residential & Commercial Construction segment holds a market share of 19% in the year 2018.

Expansion of railways in various network countries like India, China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and projects for the metro rail system is forecasted to increase the demand for piling machine.

Hydraulic Hammers is forecasted to hold a market share of 17% in the year 2026. They are more powerful than any other hand-held hammers and are generally used for demolition and breaking rocks into smaller sizes.

Continuous Flight Auger (CFA), has an annual growth rate of 5.2% throughout the forecast period. Stringent government regulations against vibrations and noise in urban localities are forecasted to increase the growth of the market for piling machines.

Air – Lift Reverse Circulation Drilling (RCD) is forecasted to grow with a share of 5.3% throughout the forecast period.

Oil and Gas dominate the market with a share of 23% in the year 2018 with an annual growth rate of 5.0%. Drilling is an essential part of the oil and gas sector and increases in excavation, and R&D increases the demand for piling machine.

The Asia Pacific dominates the market with a forecasted market share of 26% in the year 2026. Increase in development and modernization is increasing the demand for piling machines in emerging nations.

Favorable government policies are forecasted to propel the market for piling machines in countries like India and China. MEA is forecasted to hold a market share of 19% in the year 2026.

Key participants include Casagrande S.p.a, Watson, Inc., BSP International Foundations, Ltd., BAUER-Pileco, Tescar, Sinovo, International Construction Equipment, Inc. (ICE), Delmag GmbH & Co. KG, Kencho Kobe Co., Ltd., Vulcan Foundation Equipment, Bermingham Foundation Solutions, and Atlas Copco, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Piling Machine Market on the basis of Product, Method, Application, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Piling Rigs

Vibratory Drivers

Impact Hammer

Diesel Hammer

Hydraulic Hammer

Hydraulic Press-in

Others

Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Rotary Bored Piling

Air – Lift Reverse Circulation Drilling (RCD)

Impact Driven Piling

Auger Boring

Continuous Flight Auger (CFA)

Other Piling Method

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Civil Engineering

Residential & Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Railways

Oil & Gas

