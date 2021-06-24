Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Analytical Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Industry Poised for Rapid Growth 2026

Growth in demand for anemia screening, demand from blood banks for disease screening, competitive prices, along with growing need for disease diagnosis and greater awareness about related disorders will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size- USD 691.35 million in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 11.7%, Market trends- Rise in anemia and cases of diabetes, coupled with increasing disease awareness from the Asia Pacific region is boosting the global Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzers market, North America expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period

NAccording to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Point of Care (POC) Hemoglobin Analyzer market was valued at USD 691.35 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,674.16 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.7%. Increasing incidences of anemia and other related illnesses across the world, increasing demand for blood glucose level meters, and increased awareness about Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzers is bolstering industry growth.

Anemia is widely prevalent in the developing world and is a public health challenge in many countries. Hemoglobin (Hb) assessment is a reliable indicator for anemia screening. However, there are multiple techniques with different applications available for Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer and through normal techniques. Direct cyanmethemoglobin method has been the most popular method for hemoglobin estimation but other methods like hemoglobin color scale, Sahli technique, Lovibond-Drabkin technique, Tallqvist technique, copper-sulfate method, HemoCue and automated haematology analyzers are also available. Each method has a different working principle and its own advantages and disadvantages. It has been observed that Non-invasive methods of estimation like HemoCue is apt for initial screening of anemia because it is reliable, portable, does not require power supply and easy to use in poor resource settings without requiring extensive training of health workers. Hemoglobin color scale developed by HCS is another potential method that can be used in field situations. New novel product developments like these tailored for the developing world are expected to drive industry growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2160

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

HemoCue Diagnostics (A Danaher Company), EKF Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Infopia Co Ltd, Empatica Inc., Roche Holding AG, Ceragem Medisys, Convergent Technologies, Trinity Biotech plc, and I-Sens Inc., amongst others

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Invasive methods Direct cyanmethemoglobin method HemoCue method Sahli’s method Hb color scale method Copper sulphate method

Non- Invasive methods Occlusion spectroscopy Pulse co-oximetry Trancutaneous Reflection Spectroscopy Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Diabetes diagnosis

Anemia diagnosis

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Personal Use

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2160

The report focuses on evaluation of the Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-hemoglobin-analyzer-market

Key Advantages of the Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2160

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available according to the requirement of the clients. For further query or information regarding this report, please get in touch with us and team will ensure your doubts are cleared.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Homogenizers Market Share

Thoracic Catheters Industry Trend Analysis

DNA and Gene Chip Market Analysis

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Share

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com