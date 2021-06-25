Point of Care Testing Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Increasing government initiatives to promote the use of Point of Care Testing products and the rise in the geriatric population are driving the demand of the market.

The global Point of Care Testing Market is expected to reach USD 57.08 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed due to the growing government initiatives and support, such as favorable policies and regulations regarding the adoption of Point of Care (POC) testing product. Besides, the emergence of next-gen POC testing devices such as smartphone based devices and cost-effective wearable glucose meters are also contributing to the growing sales of the market. Increasing research and development for the production of technologically advanced, cost-effective, and user-friendly product is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The latest research report titled ‘Global Point of Care Testing Market’, published by Emergen Research, offers a closer look into the global Point of Care Testing market, throwing light on various market dynamics, key market drivers, trends, challenges, and opportunities for growth. The report emphasizes the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that influence the future of the Point of Care Testing market.

Get more details on the Global Point of Care Testing Market report:

Prominent factors influencing the competitive landscape of the global market:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Point of Care Testing market, profiling the most prominent market players.

The report includes data pertaining to the manufacturing facilities of the key industry players, along with the market shares they hold and the regions they operate in.

Furthermore, the document covers the product catalog of leading companies, product specifications and common application types, pricing models, and the gross margins set by these companies.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.

The global Point of Care Testing market report analyzes the current trends of the market, along with the barriers expected to rise during the forecast estimation for 2020-2027. The report offers the growth spectrum of the key companies and utilizes the key statistical tools for the evaluation of the various elements of the industry to offer an accurate growth forecast.

Any information regarding report, Visit Here:

The segmentation of the market is done on the basis of product types, application spectrum, and the key regions of the Point of Care Testing market. Along with this, the report also provides extensive coverage of the key companies and their strategic schemes to gain a substantial market position.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Point of Care Testing Market on the basis of Product, End-User, Mode of Purchase, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infectious Disease Testing Products Glucose Monitoring Products Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products Hematology Testing Products Cholesterol Testing Products Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinical Laboratories Home care Settings Hospitals Others

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over-the-counter (OTC) Products Prescription Based Products



Regional Bifurcation:

The latest report categorizes the global Point of Care Testing market into various regions across the globe, based on their market dominance and revenue share.

The report briefs about the market share data of each of the regional segments, along with the potential growth drivers of these regions.

The report includes valuable insights into the import and export trends, revenue estimation, and production and consumption rates, as well as the leading players of each region.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To get a discount on the Global Point of Care Testing Market report, visit:

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players of the Point of Care Testing industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Point of Care Testing market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

