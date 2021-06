Polybutyrate Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2020–2028

The global polybutyrate market is expected to reach USD 1,146.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polybutyrate is a biodegradable co-polyester of 1, 4-butanediol, adipic acid, and dimethyl terephthalate, and is available commercially as resin and as a compound with PLA (polylactic acid) or starch.

Increasing demand for biodegradable plastics in packaging is estimated to stimulate market demand in the upcoming years. This is due to the increasing use of biodegradable plastics, such as polybutyrate in the manufacturing of single-use packaging materials, including shopping bags, and disposable cutlery, among others.

Stringent government regulations about the use of non-biodegradable plastics is anticipated to boost the market demand in the forecast period. The accumulation of non-biodegradable substances in landfills alter the porosity of land and lead to depletion of underground water. Besides, certain non-biodegradable materials are toxic, which may cause harm to humans when they consume food grown on such lands.

Request Free Sample: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1997

Key participants include BASF SE, Lotte Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Nova SPA, Eastman Chemical Company, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, WILLEAP, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Co. Ltd., Toray Industries, and Danimer Scientific, among others.

Moreover, an increase in the level of disposable income of people, especially in developing countries, such as China and India is likely to propel the growth of the market in the upcoming years. This would lead to an increase in the purchasing power parity of consumers, which, in turn, would create demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Polybutyrate market on the basis of raw materials, application, industry vertical, and region:

Raw Materials Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

1,4-Butanediol

Adipic Acid

Terephthalic Acid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Composite Bags

Cling Films

Bin Bags

Scrubs

Mulch Films

Others

Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polybutyrate-market

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Packaging

Agriculture

Coatings

Consumer Goods

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

Key Questions Answered

What is the global production, production value, and consumption, consumption value of the PVC-Free Material Market?

Who are the global key players of the PVC-Free Material Industry?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment for the Global PVC-Free Material Industry?

What are the Global PVC-Free Material Market size and the growth rate expected to be in 2027?

What are the key driving factors influencing the growth of the Global PVC-Free Material Industry?

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1997

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

About Us:

Our in-house experts assist our clients with advice based on their proficiency in the market that helps them in creating a compendious database for the clients. Our team offers expert insights to clients to guide them through their business ventures. We put in rigorous efforts to keep our clientele satisfied and focus on fulfilling their demands to make sure that the end-product is what they desire. We excel in diverse fields of the market and with our services extending to competitive analysis, research and development analysis, and demand estimation among others, we can help you invest your funds in the most beneficial areas for research and development.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com