Polyethylene Pipe Grade Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, CAGR of 5.2%, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The increase in demand for industrial and agricultural activity and growing demand for pipeline infrastructure is driving the market.

Market Size – USD 18.99 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – Growing use in construction sector.

The global Polyethylene Pipe Grade market is forecast to reach USD 30.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyethylene is expected to continue to be the most widely used plastic resin in the world, benefiting from its easy processability, versatility, recyclability, and low cost.

The market for polyethylene pipe grade is growing due to the increasing irrigation activities in the agricultural sector and large scale utility in the transportation of oil, gas, water, and other substance across the globe. The rise in demand for polyethylene pipe grade is mainly due to the changes in the consumption of water patterns, economic development, and growth in population. Moreover, the polyethylene pipes are resistant to corrosion and provide longevity and durability with easier installation.

Increasing concerns regarding environment protection and growing health awareness are expected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, stringent regulations regarding the use of petrochemical products, demand for green products, and increasing investment in plastic recycling projects are the factors that are expected to challenge the market.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR owing to the rapid increase in urbanization, continuous industrial as well as residential construction, and infrastructure development in the region. Additionally, demand for oil and gas exploration and production activities is expected to propel market demand.

Key participants JM Eagle, Aliaxis, Nandi Group, Jain Irrigation Systems, Blue Diamond Industries, National Pipe and Plastics, Jinniu Power Industry Science and Technology, Pexmart, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and Kubota ChemiX, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polyethylene is a thermoplastic material produced from the polymerization of ethylene. The plastic pipe is manufactured by the extrusion in size, ranging to a varied size. It is available in rolled coils of different lengths or in straight lengths. Usually, large diameters are in straight lengths, and small diameters are coiled.

The raw material of Polyethylene is used in drinking water pipelines, biological treatment plants, desalination plants, sea discharge lines, compressed air lines, swimming pool piping, gas stations, gravity flow water lines, cooling-heating lines, irrigation lines, and pre-insulated sheathing for pipes.

Polyethylene material that is used in the pressure pipe networks have a rich history of innovation over the past decades. Continuous development has let manufacturers of polyethylene products to address new applications and develop new markets.

Polyethylene pipe is chemically inert, which means that there are no off leaching or gassing, making it a safe choice for plumbing and is considered as the best pipe material for the supply of drinking water. These pipes are flexible and can be pulled around the corners eliminating the need to purchase fittings while offering a better water flow. It is considered the best for underground water supply.

The market for polyethylene pipe grade market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growth in the usage of the pipes in several industrial applications such as cosmetics, food and packaging, and for the construction industry.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polyethylene Pipe Grade market on the basis of grade, application, pressure, diameter, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

PE 32

PE 40

PE 63

PE 80

PE 100

PE 112

PE 125

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Sewage Systems

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Industrial

Building and Construction

Water Supply

Mining

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

High pressure

Medium pressure

Low pressure

Diameter Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Small diameter

Large diameter

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

