Polymer Nanocomposites Market To Reach USD 14.58 Billion By 2027, CAGR of 16.3%

The global Polymer Nanocomposites market is forecast to reach USD 14.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for polymer nanocomposites is anticipated to see significant growth due to growth in end-use applications, including aerospace engineering, automobiles industry, construction, renewable energy sources, defense, and food. Increasing demand for products in the global packaging and automotive sectors will be the primary reason for the development of the market over the forecast period. The product enhances the characteristics of artificial plastics like the features of gas barriers, tensile stability, electrical conductivity, flame retardance, rheology, and more. Such products are slowly substituting heavy metals used in various industries, such as aerospace and the automotive sector.

Some other major growth factors encouraging the market is increased nanomaterial research and development activities. Significant nations, including the United States and Japan, are spending massive sums of money in the development of facilities for research work. Likewise, several private companies are still taking steps to develop nanotechnology around the globe. Increasing nanotechnology development programs will thus improve the market share in the coming years.

While the product is helping to enhance the useful characteristics of synthetic plastics, increased prices of goods may slow the market’s growth in the coming years. In the expected time frame, rising costs of nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes, nanofibers, and others would impact the demand.

The COVID-19 impact:

Covid-19’s spread has affected manufacturing activities worldwide. Logistic limitations and reconsiderations of requirements relating to raw materials are becoming a problem for producers. To rationalize production the producers depended on derived demand as an intermediate commodity. The economic impact of the pandemic on firms and financial markets is not favorable either. Share market uncertainty and increasing economic growth are expected to impact the market. Over the weeks, the sector has undergone a slowdown, which will persist over the coming months. The Asia Pacific region was most affected by this pandemic, with China at the forefront of the epidemic. Most initiatives in multiple countries have changed to a temporary halt. Production and supply were put on hold, resulting in losses for manufacturers, dealers, and consumers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The automobile & aerospace segment dominated the world industry in 2019, with a share of about 30.88%. The section is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027 further. It can be expected to create lucrative opportunities for polymer nanocomposites in the industry due to the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles.

Owing to its sufficiently advanced distribution network industries, powerful analysis capabilities, coupled with a highly qualified workforce and increasing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is one of the prominent market nations. Developing applications and strong demand are encouraging producers to focus on new technologies for market expansion.

The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan’s production may record improvements in revenue with a CAGR of 16.3% by 2027 related to the growing infrastructure and increasing demands for high-quality composites in the region. Rapid urbanization along with raw material availability and cheap labor has led to considerable expansion in the automobile industry, which is the main driving factor.

Manufacturers make the distinction of their polymers based on quality and price, taking into account characteristics such as quality and level of purity. The players are focusing on developing multifunctional applications.

Key participants include Arkema, RTP Company, Nanocyl SA, Unitika, Evonik, Minerals Technologies, Hybrid Plastics, Nylon Corporation of America, Ad-Nano Technologies, and 3M, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Polymer Nanocomposites market on the basis of polymer, nanomaterial, application, and region:

Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Epoxy Resin

Polyamide

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Nanomaterial Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Nanotubes

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Nano clay

Graphene

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive & Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Biomedical

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



