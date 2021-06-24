Population Health Management Solutions Market Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027
The research methodologies used for evaluating the Population Health Management Solutions market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.
The global population health management solutions market is forecasted to be worth USD 48.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is witnessing an increasing demand, mainly due to the adoption of IT in the healthcare industry. Population health management solutions offer data integration and storage and patient monitoring options, which is propelling the market demand.
The advent of technologies such as data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence within the healthcare industry is growing, which is fostering market growth. The shift from fee-for-service to value-based payment is creating a demand for the market. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding value-based payment, which allows reimbursement and clinical outcomes from insurance companies, is also impacting the growth.
Healthcare providers dominated the market as it offers accurate clinical outcomes and assists in better disease management. It focuses on cost-effective patient-centric care, which is driving market growth.
Europe held a significant share, and there is a growing demand from the U.K. and Germany, mainly due to the high level of awareness about the market, the rise in public-private investment towards chronic diseases, and the developed healthcare sector.
Key participants include Epic Systems Corporation, I2I Population Health, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Enli Health Intelligence, IBM Corporation, Optum, Health Catalyst, and Healthec, LLC, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Population Health Management Solutions market on the basis of operation mode, mobility, system, size, application, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Services
Post-Sale and Maintenance Services
Consulting Services
Training and Education Services
Implementation Services
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premises
Cloud-based
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Healthcare Providers
Ambulatory Care Centers
Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
Other Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Public Payers
Private Payers
Other
Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
