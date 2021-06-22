Printed Tape Market Share, Key Market Players, Trends & Forecast, 2020–2027

The global Printed Tape market is forecast to reach USD 44.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand from the food and beverage industry for the purpose of packaging, promoting, and branding activities are leading to an increased demand for the Printed Tape Market. The product offers protection of materials in transit, along with ease of classification, which is leading to an increased demand for it.

Printed tape finds applications for the printing of logos and names, along with the packaging for companies, which are present in the industry, which is leading to higher product penetration in many sectors. Manufacturers have now shifted to software-centric technologies, which has led to the printing of enhanced quality tapes with multicolor printing. Growing innovations have also led to high precision rapid printing, which has led to larger market growth.

Fluctuations in the raw material prices lead to reduced demand for the product. Also, the product requires high capital investment in the form of equipment and components used in production, which leads to a higher overall cost, thus acting as a restraint for the market. Also, a longer time is required for drying, which leads to a longer time for packaging, thereby hampering the market growth.

The COVID-19 impact:

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, many countries have implemented lockdowns, due to which the majority of the industries have been shut down temporarily. The industries where printed tape finds applications, such as food and beverage and consumer durables, have not been operating or are experiencing a reduced demand in the current situation. Due to this, there is a reduced demand for printed tape, as well.

Key participants include 3M, Windmill Tapes, Bron Tapes, Kilby Packaging, Print-O-Tape, Fabo s.p.a., Supertape, Le Mark Group, Dalpo sp. z.o.o., and Shurtape Technologies, LLC, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Flexography is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period. The primary reason behind this is the benefits that flexography offers, such as being able to be applied on any non-absorbent substrate in a wide variety of colors. However, flexography is unable to print intricate artwork, which can hamper the growth of the segment.

Printed Tapes find extensive applications in hazard safety and barricading. Newer technologies used in printed tapes allow multicolor and dual-color tapes, which help in denoting various types of dangers and signals in colors specific to the hazard. Due to this, the demand for hazard safety applications and road making is expected to grow high during the forecast period.

North America occupied the third-largest market share of over 20.0% in 2019. The primary reason for this is the growing demand for packaging, along with new technologies that print intricate artwork. The countries present in the region, such as the US contribute the largest to the market share, in terms of revenue, due to extensive applications in transportation and logistics.

Gravure held a significant market share in 2019. This is because of the properties of gravure printing, such as outstanding print quality, along with high printing speed. It uses a simple printing process, the flexibility of printing machine structures, and an accurate ink use, which is why it is popular among the manufacturers.

