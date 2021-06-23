Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market, Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players, and Forecast, 2028

The global probiotic cosmetic products market size was valued at USD 268.91 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when administered in adequate amounts, are capable of giving health benefits to the skin by helping to balance the skin microbiota, strengthen the skin barrier to promote tissue repair, reduce sensitivity, control acne and dermatitis, fight the action of free radicals, and prevent premature aging.

The microbiome movement is gaining traction around the world as more consumers become aware how to care for the skin’s microbiota. Using probiotic cosmetics has emerged as one of the best ways to care for the skin microbiome. Experts are of the opinion that taking care of the skin’s microbiota is especially important at current times due to modern lifestyles with hot baths and poorly balanced diets. The delicate ecosystem of the skin undergoes constant aggressions that impair its balance that leads to drier, inflamed skin. Such factors are working in favour for the growth of probiotic cosmetics market.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3837

Key Highlights from the Report:

In April 2020, Estee Lauder launched Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup that is infused with Ion Charged Water, as well as probiotics and chia-seed extract which help the skin to stay hydrated.

The skin care segment led the market and accounted for more than 90% share of the global revenue in 2019. Probiotics used as a relief ingredient against skin problems, such as acne, blemishes, wrinkles, and others, is the key factor driving the segment growth.

Some of the key players operating in the global probiotic cosmetic products market are:

Esse Skincare, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Aurelia Skincare Ltd., L’oreal S.A., Tula Life, Inc., Eminence Organic Skincare, Unilever, LaFlore Probiotic Skincare, Glowbiotics, Inc., The Clorox Co. among others.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global probiotic cosmetic products market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Skin care

Hair care

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Pharmacy & Drug Store

E-commerce

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

North America

U.S

Europe

Germany

U,K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotic-cosmetic-products-market

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. R&D’s Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Probiotic cosmetic Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID – 19 Pandemic on Probiotic cosmetic Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations

Continued…..

Browse more report:

Resistant Maltodextrin Market

Collagen Hydrolysates Market

Digital Farming Market

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3837

Thank you for reading our report. We also customize reports to meet the requirements of our clients. Please contact us to comprehend more about our customization plan so that our team can provide you with a report according to your requirement.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter