Propane Market Share, Trends and Growth Opportunities with Leading Participants – Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp. and More

The Global Propane market is forecast to reach USD 112.83 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propane, an organic compound, was discovered in 1857 by Marcellin Berthelot, the French chemist. The compound is produced as a by-product of two other processes, petroleum refining, and natural gas processing. While processing natural gas, it requires removal of propane, butane, and large amounts of ethane from the raw gas for preventing condensation of its volatiles in natural gas pipelines. In addition to that, this compound is also produced in a limited amount by oil refineries as a by-product of cracking petroleum into heating oil or gasoline. In regards to its features, it is an odorless and colorless gas. It undergoes combustion like other alkanes. Its combustion is cleaner as compared to unleaded gasoline or coal. Propane per BTU production of CO2 is as low as natural gas. It burns hotter as compared to diesel fuel or home heating oil due to the very high hydrogen content. Thus, certain advantages of this fuel over coal or unleaded gasoline is one of the mentionable factor boosting the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable position in the industry. The market position held by the region is attributed to the fact that countries within the region like U.S. is a prominent chemical manufacturer, and the boom in shale gas is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

The Propane market held a market share of USD 87.48 Billion in the year 2019 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.2% during the forecast period.

In context to Grade, the HD-10 Propane segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 35.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the HD-10 Propane segment is attributed to increasing demand for the compound in commercial and residential uses and effective applicability of this grade of the compound in commercial and domestic propane-powered appliances along with engines and vehicle applications, contributes to its growing popularity.

In context to Application, the Motor fuel segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 20.0% of the market share by 2027. The growing demand for the organic compound for vehicle fuel and its high popularity across the globe as vehicle fuel due to its advantages like moderate pressure contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to End-use, the Industrial segment held a considerable share of the market, which held 40.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In Industrial application the organic compound is used in various heat-producing appliances, heat livestock facilities, and grain dryers, which is particularly observed in rural areas. In the industrial use, it is used in portable & semi- portable heaters, small tanks for cutting torches, among others.

In regards to the region, Europe held more than 20.0% of the market in 2019, with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The expanding Agriculture sector and growing demand for commercial use are some of the mentionable factors supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

Key participants include BP P.L.C. (British Petroleum), Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp., Sinopec, Total SA, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Statoil ASA, Eni S.p.A, ConocoPhillips and Altagas.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Propane market according to Grade, Application, End-user, and Region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

HD5 Propane

HD-10 Propane

Commercial grade propane

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial & Domestic fuel

Refrigeration

Motor fuel

Solvent

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Residential

Chemicals and Refineries

Agriculture

Others

The market research report highlights the regional presence of the Propane market in the key geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report sheds lights on the production and consumption patterns, supply and demand, current and emerging trends, consumer demands, market share, market revenue, market size, and industry statistics. The report also studies the key factors influencing the market growth in the key regions along with the analysis of key steps and initiatives taken by the key manufacturers present in each region.

In-depth regional analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report on the Propane market provides critical insights into the growth in revenue along with CAGR throughout the forecast period. It also provides insights into lucrative opportunities to enable the businesses to capitalize on the emerging trends of the market. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used in the report to offer clear understanding about competitive landscape and market growth. it also offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players to overcome the entry-level barriers of the market during the forecast period.

