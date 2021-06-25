Pruritus Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026

High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favorable research funding scenario, and drug development pressure on pharmaceuticals due to upcoming patent expiries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Pruritus Therapeutics during forecast period.

the global Pruritus Therapeutics market was valued at USD 11.09 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.99 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 percent. The study covers therapeutic agents for ‘Pruritus’ – an unpleasant sensation that stimulates desire to scratch the skin. Pruritus therapeutics are available in wide range of skin conditions and other underlying causes of pruritus. Recent emergence of TRP channels as a drug target for treatment of itching is a major disruptive finding in pruritus sector. In line with this, TRP channel antagonists, TRPM8 agonists are some of the emerging TRP channel modulation mechanisms that can be for could be used for pruritus treatment.

Rising prevalence of target diseases, unmet needs of pruritus patients pushing the drug development, significant focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of novel mechanisms based pruritus drugs, upcoming patent expiry, availability of public as well private funds for research, and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, associated side effects, and availability of advanced alternative treatment options such as photo therapy, are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1176

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Allergan, Astellas Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, and Sanofi.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Pruritus Therapeutics market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1176

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anesthetics

Counterirritants

Immunosuppressant

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Others

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Skin conditions

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Others

Internal diseases

Nerve disorders

Psychiatric diseases

Irritation and allergic reactions

Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Itchy skin treatment

Corticosteroid creams and ointments

Other creams and ointments

Oral medications

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pruritus-therapeutics-market

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1176

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customize as per requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore our related report from different Publications: